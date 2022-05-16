'Bring Back My Parents': Ashes Stolen From Texas Family's Front Yard

One Texas family had some decorations stolen from their front yard, but unfortunately they weren't just for show.

KXAN reported that Gail Hines has had a collection of gazing balls in her front yard for about 10 years. No one ever tried to steal them.

When Gail's parents passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic, it seemed fitting to put their ashes into custom gazing balls. Those gazing balls were then set out with the others as a memorial.

Unfortunately, a thief came along and stole them overnight. The theft was caught on a ring camera.

Gail said, "I look over at my gazing ball garden, and it seemed to be a little bit light. Mom and dad are gone."

Gazing balls usually run anywhere from $25 to $60 on Amazon. But, with the sand and stands the prices can soar up to $150 per ball. But for Gail's family, those gazing balls were priceless.

Gail didn't reach out to the police because she didn't think that anyone would be able to do anything about stolen ashes or decorations.

Gail said, "There was no way for him to know that my two parents were in those gazing balls. Please just bring back my parents."