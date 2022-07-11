Nas, Lil Wayne & More Will Appear On DJ Premier's New Project
By Tony M. Centeno
July 11, 2022
Legendary producer DJ Premier is cooking up something special ahead of Hip-Hop's 50th birthday next year. The prolific DJ is preparing to drop a new EP featuring some of the best voices in the rap game.
On Monday, July 11, Preemo confirmed that his new EP DJ Premier: Hip Hop Volume 1 will drop later this week. The project, which was announced last year, is a five-track project produced entirely by Premier with new verses from Nas, Slick Rick, Lil Wayne, Remy Ma, Rapsody, Joey Bada$$ and Run The Jewels. The announcement arrived not long after Premier teased his collaboration with Nas last week.
“It’s an honor to kick off this iconic Hip Hop 50 music program," DJ Premier said in a press release. "Hip Hop continues to inspire fans across the globe and it’s incredible to think of what the next 50-years will bring."
DJ Premier: Hip Hop Volume 1 is the first of 10 EP's that will feature new music from the most iconic Hip-Hop producers. Over the coming months, fans can expect to hear new music from Swizz Beatz, Mustard, The-Dream, Mike WiLL Made-It, No I.D., Hit-Boy, Take A Daytrip and Tainy. Each project will be distributed via Mass Appeal and The Orchard following their new deal. A portion of all proceeds generated from this project and future EP's will be donated to various charitable organizations as well as the Universal Hip Hop Museum, which plans to open its doors in 2024.
Premier has dropped a couple of records in recent years including "Mortgage Free" with 2 Chainz and "Headlines" featuring Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher. He also appeared on Nas' "Wave Gods" and Russ' "Free" featuring Snoop Dogg and Big K.R.I.T.
Look out for DJ Premier: Hip Hop Volume 1 available everywhere on Friday, July 15.