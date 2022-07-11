Nas, Lil Wayne & More Will Appear On DJ Premier's New Project

Legendary producer DJ Premier is cooking up something special ahead of Hip-Hop's 50th birthday next year. The prolific DJ is preparing to drop a new EP featuring some of the best voices in the rap game.



On Monday, July 11, Preemo confirmed that his new EP DJ Premier: Hip Hop Volume 1 will drop later this week. The project, which was announced last year, is a five-track project produced entirely by Premier with new verses from Nas, Slick Rick, Lil Wayne, Remy Ma, Rapsody, Joey Bada$$ and Run The Jewels. The announcement arrived not long after Premier teased his collaboration with Nas last week.