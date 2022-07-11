'Real Housewives' Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah pleaded guilty today (July 11) to wire fraud, according to NBC News.

48-year-old Shah is accused of running a nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted seniors. When she appeared before U.S. District Court Judge Sidney Stein in Manhattan, Shah pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and entered into an agreement with federal prosecutors. As part of the agreement, the polarizing reality television star will forfeit $6.5 million and pay restitution up to $9.5 million. In addition, she faces up to 14 years in prison.

Shah was arrested in 2021 while the show was filming its second season. Prosecutors said Shah and others sold "business services," including website design services, to some elderly individuals who didn't own computers, according to CNN. They also said Shah oversaw the sales floor and supervised the salespeople who lied to victims of the scam.

At the time those episodes aired, she professed her innocence. Shah even stated "The only thing I'm guilty of is being Shah-mazing," in a tagline for the show's promotion. However, she said in court she "knew it was wrong, many people were harmed and I'm so sorry." She admitted she “agreed with others to commit wire fraud” and “knew it misled” victims. In addition, she stated there was a "misrepresentation of the product," which she noted "had little to no value."

Priya Chaudhry, Shah's lawyer, told NBC her client pleaded guilt because "she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family.”