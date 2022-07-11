Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Having The Best Summer In New Photo Dump

Some of Kim's celebrity friends took to the comment section to hype up the SKIMS founder, including one of her oldest friends, Paris Hilton. "So happy for you!" the socialite and DJ wrote. "Happy looks great on you," family friend Malika commented.

The photo dump comes the same day a teaser trailer gave fans a first look at the upcoming second season of Hulu's The Kardashians. In the first look, Kim gushes over Pete saying, "Life is good," over a montage of photo shoots and outings. "I have a new boyfriend and I'm just having a really good time." Pete also makes his first physical appearance at the end of the trailer after being referenced several times in the first season but never shown. In fact, the new photos Kim posted, besides the selfie, look professional so it's possible their fun summer day will end up in the new season. Only time will tell. You can catch the premiere of season 2 of The Kardashians on September 22nd.