This Is The Best Lake In North Carolina

North Carolina may have a beautiful coastline to soak up the sun while on a trip to the beach, but thanks to all the lakes around the state, you don't have to go too far to spend some quality time on the water with family and friends.

Cheapism searched the country to find the best lake in each state, including one right here in North Carolina. While some states may only have a few to choose from, others have plenty more where you can enjoy soaking up the summer sun, such as Minnesota whose nickname is "Land of 10,000 lakes." According to the site:

"Even in land-locked states there are plenty of inexpensive spots for swimming, boating, and other aquatic adventures, and not all are crowd magnets."

So which lake in North Carolina was named the best?

Lake Santeetlah

Located east of the North Carolina-Tennessee border near Robbinsville, Lake Santeetlah offers visitors a chance to enjoy the great outdoors splashing around on the lake or taking in nature at the connecting national forest, giving breathtaking views of both the calm waters and surrounding mountains.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Surrounded by Nantahala National Forest, this low-key lake destination is rarely crowded. Pack a picnic, rent a boat, and find a secluded cove for a beautiful day trip. A mostly unspoiled shoreline attracts a variety of birds, and water conditions are crystal clear with deep visibility."

Check out the full list here to see the best lake in each state.