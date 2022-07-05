This Is The Best Fishing Spot In North Carolina

Sunny summer days are the perfect backdrop for a fishing trip, whether you are looking for a solitary expedition or want to spend some quality time with loved ones sitting lakeside with a fishing pole in one hand and a cold drink in the other.

Cheapism searched the country to find the best fishing spot in each state, including this lake in North Carolina perfect for casting out a line and reeling in a catch. According to the site:

"From interior lakes and ponds to brackish channels and open ocean, America has a vast network of fishing spots along both coasts and ever state in between. No matter where you live, hungry fish are nearby."

So what is the best spot for fishing in North Carolina?

High Rock Lake

Located in Central North Carolina, about halfway between Charlotte and Greensboro, High Rock Lake has more than 300 miles of shoreline where you can set up shop for the day as you hope to reel in one of many varieties of fish, such as largemouth bass.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Spanning 10 miles with 350 miles of shoreline, High Rock Lake was the site of the BASS Master's Classic tournament in 1994, 1995, and 1998 — and for good reason: Largemouths bite reliably from the spring through the summer all the way through November, and the postcard scenery alone is worth the trip."

Check here to see the full list of the best fishing spots around the country.