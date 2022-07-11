Watch Joseph Quinn Master Metallica For Iconic 'Stranger Things' Scene

Warning: Minor spoilers ahead!

One of the most iconic scenes to come from the fourth season of Stranger Things was Hawkins' resident metal head Eddie Munson shredding along to Metallica's "Master of Puppets" on top of an RV in the Upside Down. The visual was so astounding that the band itself was "totally blown away" and even posted a TikTik duetting along to the scene to pay tribute to the character.

Joseph Quinn, the actor who plays Munson, recently revealed that he learned how to play the guitar part before shooting the scene. “I played guitar since I was very young, so I was lucky that I had a foundation there. But as I said, when I read the scripts, the next morning I went out and bought a guitar and manically started learning ‘Master of Puppets,’" he explained. “On the day, me and Gaten [Matarazzo, Dustin] just got up on top of the camper van, and just got into it. It was very fun. I played most of it. We got a kind of black belt metal guitarist to come in and do the solo because I’m a human being. It’s very fast, but the rest of it, I tried my best to understand that. It was very fun.”

Now, the show's writers have treated fans to see just how talented Quinn is with a video of the actor practicing along to the track in what looks like a garage. It's a little jarring to see him without long hair and his Hellfire Club t-shirt, but it's amazing nonetheless. Check it out below.