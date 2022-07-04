Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his iconic Metallica scene. It turns out the actor, who plays Eddie Munson on the show, learned to play "Master of Puppets" himself.

Quinn shared that he was "very lucky" because he's been playing the guitar since he was young. He continued, "I’ve had a huge amount of time off, but when I read the script, I went and bought the guitar and started practicing manically. The solo was not me. I’m not a heavy metal guitarist, so we got this brilliant virtuoso to come in and do that bit. But the rest I was able to film." Quinn isn't the only musically talented cast member on the series. Maya Hawke, who plays Robin recently announced a new album titled Moss while Joe Keery, who plays Steve, announced a new album titled DECIDE — both out in the fall.

The actor later discussed filming his final scene this season — Warning: Spoilers ahead! "It was a kind of very brutal night shoot," he said. "We did the bat fight and the Metallica sequence that evening. We had very little time left, but we managed to get my coverage done before the sun came up. And then, months later, we got Gaten’s coverage."