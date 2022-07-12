Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber III's Cause Of Death Revealed

Former NFL running back Marion Barber III's cause of death has been revealed.

Police in Frisco, Texas confirmed the former Dallas Cowboys star died of heatstroke, citing a medical examiner's ruling, on in an update on Monday (July 11) via NBC News.

Barber, 38, a former Pro Bowl selection, was found dead on June 1 after police conducted a welfare check at an apartment he was believed to have been leasing in Frisco.

The Collin County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that Barber's death was accidental, a Frisco Police spokesman confirmed on Monday, though the department didn't release any additional details.

Barber's friend and attorney Billy Clark told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that the retired running back had been training to be a boxer and was in excellent shape at the time of his death last month.

Barber, like his father, was a standout running back at the University of Minnesota before being selected by the Cowboys at No. 109 overall in the fourth-round of the 2005 NFL Draft and spent the first six of his seven NFL seasons with the franchise.

The Plymouth, Minnesota native was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2007, despite having started zero games and being featured as a spell back behind Julius Jones on the depth chart.

Barber recorded more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage during three of his six seasons with the Cowboys as both a rushing and receiving option out of the backfield, which included a career-best 1,302 yards from scrimmage in 2008, having started in 13 of 15 games.

Barber spent his final NFL season with the Chicago Bears in 2011.