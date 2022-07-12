Interpol Were Rejected 'From Every Record Label' — Even Their Current One

By Katrina Nattress

July 12, 2022

Photo: Atiba Jefferson

Interpol have been signed to Matador records for 20 years and are gearing up to release their seventh album with the label; however, there was a time early on in their career where the band was rejected "from every label" — including Matador. The fact that they stuck with it despite so much rejection shows their resilience. It also proves that they're more focused on making music for themselves than pleasing the masses.

During a recent interview with NME, guitarist Daniel Kessler revealed that Interpol faced “rejection after rejection from every record label, including the label we’re still signed to now. If you’re still a band after that point, you know that there’s no guarantee that anyone’s going to give a s**t about anything you’re doing, so you’re not really thinking so much about what others are expecting. I like people liking our music but if you start guessing what’s gonna work, you’re diluting it.”

They're clearly doing something right with their approach! Interpol's seventh studio album The Other Side of Make-Believe is slated for a July 15 release. In August, they plan to hit the road with Spoon on the Lights, Camera, Factions tour. See a full list of dates here.

Interpol
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.