Interpol Were Rejected 'From Every Record Label' — Even Their Current One

Interpol have been signed to Matador records for 20 years and are gearing up to release their seventh album with the label; however, there was a time early on in their career where the band was rejected "from every label" — including Matador. The fact that they stuck with it despite so much rejection shows their resilience. It also proves that they're more focused on making music for themselves than pleasing the masses.

During a recent interview with NME, guitarist Daniel Kessler revealed that Interpol faced “rejection after rejection from every record label, including the label we’re still signed to now. If you’re still a band after that point, you know that there’s no guarantee that anyone’s going to give a s**t about anything you’re doing, so you’re not really thinking so much about what others are expecting. I like people liking our music but if you start guessing what’s gonna work, you’re diluting it.”

They're clearly doing something right with their approach! Interpol's seventh studio album The Other Side of Make-Believe is slated for a July 15 release. In August, they plan to hit the road with Spoon on the Lights, Camera, Factions tour. See a full list of dates here.