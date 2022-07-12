Knicks Expected Make Blockbuster Trade Offer For Donovan Mitchell: Report
By Jason Hall
July 12, 2022
The New York Knicks are reportedly expected "to quickly try and put together a package" to acquire All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz, according to Jazz beat writer and NBA reporter Tony Jones of the Athletic.
Jones clarified that the Jazz have "sky high" expectations regarding possible trade offers for the multi-time All-Star and are "not close to" a trade involving Mitchell, however, specified that the Knicks, who have long been reported to be targeting the New York native, "are the team that has the assets to make this a conversation."
The Knicks recently acquired multiple future draft picks during the 2022 NBA Draft -- along with several other picks acquired via past trades -- in order to free up cap space and sign free agent guard Jalen Brunson earlier this month.
Expect the New York Knicks to quickly try and put together a package for Donovan Mitchell, according to league sources. Utah’s bar for Trading Mitchell is sky high. But the Knicks are the team that has the assets to make this a conversation— Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) July 12, 2022
Utah's reported consideration of a deal involving Mitchell comes 11 days after the franchise traded three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
"Let’s be clear about this: the Jazz are currently not close to a Donovan Mitchell trade," Jones tweeted. "And much like Gobert, they have no issues whatsoever in keeping him. Either a team is going to meet the bar to make this a convo, or he will be with the Jazz. They are not giving him away."
Let’s be clear about this: the Jazz are currently not close to a Donovan Mitchell trade. And much like Gobert, they have no issues whatsoever in keeping him. Either a team is going to meet the bar to make this a convo, or he will be with the Jazz. They are not giving him away— Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) July 12, 2022
Mitchell was selected by the Jazz at No. 13 overall -- five picks after the Knicks selected Frank Ntilikina at No. 8 overall -- in the 2017 NBA Draft.
The 25-year-old has emerged as one of the NBA's top guards, having been selected to the All-Star Game during each of the past three seasons, while averaging 23.9 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds for his five-year career.
Mitchell averaged 25.9 points -- just 0.5 less than his career-best scoring average (26.4) the previous season -- and a career-high 5.3 steals and 1.5 assists, as well as 4.2 rebounds -- just 0.2 shy of his career-best totals (4.4) for the past two previous seasons -- during the 2021-22 season.
The Jazz were eliminated during the first-round of the NBA playoffs for the third time in four seasons in April.
Utah had already lost forward Royce O'Neale to the Brooklyn Nets at the beginning of free agency on June 30 prior to the trade involving Gobert earlier this month.