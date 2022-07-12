Knicks Expected Make Blockbuster Trade Offer For Donovan Mitchell: Report

The New York Knicks are reportedly expected "to quickly try and put together a package" to acquire All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz, according to Jazz beat writer and NBA reporter Tony Jones of the Athletic.

Jones clarified that the Jazz have "sky high" expectations regarding possible trade offers for the multi-time All-Star and are "not close to" a trade involving Mitchell, however, specified that the Knicks, who have long been reported to be targeting the New York native, "are the team that has the assets to make this a conversation."

The Knicks recently acquired multiple future draft picks during the 2022 NBA Draft -- along with several other picks acquired via past trades -- in order to free up cap space and sign free agent guard Jalen Brunson earlier this month.