Patriots Trade Former First-Round Pick: Report

By Jason Hall

July 12, 2022

Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots
Photo: Getty Images

The New England Patriots have reportedly traded wide receiver and former first-round pick N'Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears, sources told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport on Tuesday (July 12) afternoon.

"The #Patriots have traded WR N’Keal Harry to the #Bears, sources tell me and @RapSheet," Garafolo tweeted. "Former first-round pick gets a shot at a fresh start."

The Patriots will reportedly receive a seventh-round 2024 NFL Draft pick as compensation, Rapoport tweeted minutes later.

"At long last, the #Patriots trade former first-rounder N'Keal Harry and it’s the #Bears as his landing spot for a 2024 7th rounder, per me and @MikeGarafolo," Rapoport added. "A solid upside move for Chicago, while New England moves on with a strong group itself."

Harry, a two-time first-team All-Pac-12 receiver at Arizona State, was selected by the Patriots and No. 32 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, becoming the New England's highest-selected wide receiver since the late Terry Glenn in 1996.

The 24-year-old has recorded 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns, while being limited to just 17 starts and 33 total appearances during his first three NFL seasons.

Harry requested a trade prior to the 2021 season in what his agent, Jamal Tooson, said was in hope of getting a fresh start "before the start of training camp."

However, Harry suffered a shoulder injury during the preseason and missed his first four weeks of the regular-season before being limited to just four starts in 12 total appearances.

New England denied the fifth-year option on Harry's four-year, $10.1 million rookie deal -- which included a $5.3 million signing bonus -- in May.

