Patriots Trade Former First-Round Pick: Report

The New England Patriots have reportedly traded wide receiver and former first-round pick N'Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears, sources told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport on Tuesday (July 12) afternoon.

"The #Patriots have traded WR N’Keal Harry to the #Bears, sources tell me and @RapSheet," Garafolo tweeted. "Former first-round pick gets a shot at a fresh start."

The Patriots will reportedly receive a seventh-round 2024 NFL Draft pick as compensation, Rapoport tweeted minutes later.

"At long last, the #Patriots trade former first-rounder N'Keal Harry and it’s the #Bears as his landing spot for a 2024 7th rounder, per me and @MikeGarafolo," Rapoport added. "A solid upside move for Chicago, while New England moves on with a strong group itself."