Former Patriots First-Round Pick Requests Trade Away From Team

Former first-round draft pick N'Keal Harry has requested a trade away from the New England Patriots.

Harry's agent, Jamal Tooson, announced he formally submitted a request for a trade on behalf of his client in a statement obtained by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Tuesday (July 6).

Tooson was selected by the Patriots at No. 32 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, but has been limited to just 86 targets for a total of 45 receptions, 414 receiving yards and four touchdowns during his first two seasons.

"For the past several months, I have been working in cooperation with the Patriots behind the scenes to put a plan in place to allow N'Keal to thrive in New England," Tooson said. "Through two seasons, he has 86 targets, which obviously hasn't met the expectations the Patriots and N'Keal had when they drafted a dominant downfield threat who was virtually unstoppable at the point of attack in college. Following numerous conversations with the Patriots, I believe it's time for a fresh start and best for both parties if N'Keal moves on before the start of training camp. That is why I have informed the Patriots today I am formally requesting a trade on behalf of my client.

"N'Keal understands a key ingredient to production is opportunity. He will continue to work hard to develop and refine his craft after missing a large portion of his rookie year to injury. His draft-day expectations for his NFL career have not changed. We are confident success is just around the corner for him and will aggressively pursue it."

Harry was limited to just seven games during his rookie season, which included being targeted 24 times and recording 12 receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns during Tom Brady's final year with the Patriots.

New England added fellow wide receiver Mohamed Sanu midway through Harry's rookie season in exchange for a second-round pick, which saw Sanu record 26 receptions for 207 yards and one touchdown during eight games with the Patriots.

Many expected Harry to have a bigger role after Sanu's departure prior to the 2020 season, but the second-year receiver was limited to just 57 targets in 14 games.

New England acquired wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, but lost Marqise Lee and Donte Moncrief in free agency, as well as former No. 1 option Julian Edelman, who announced his retirement in April.