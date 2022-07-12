Snoop Dogg Hunts Vampires With Jamie Foxx In 'Day Shift' Trailer
By Tony M. Centeno
July 12, 2022
Snoop Dogg is ready to slay some vampires alongside Jamie Foxx in their upcoming Netflix movie.
On Monday, July 11, Netflix dropped the official trailer for Day Shift starring Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, Meagan Good, Dave Franco and more. In the movie, Foxx portrays a hard-working father in Los Angeles who uses his pool cleaning business as a front for his professional vampire-hunting endeavors. When he learns that he needs $10,000 to prevent his ex-wife from moving his 10-year-old daughter across the country, Foxx reunited with Snoop and the vampire hunters' union he was banished from to demolish some vamps and collect the cash he needs.
Tha Dogg gone Vampire Huntin. #DayShift out on @netflix August 12th 👏🏿👏🏿🍿 pic.twitter.com/lfF0F9rL8n— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) July 11, 2022
“Tha Dogg gone Vampire Huntin,” Snoop tweeted as he shared the trailer. “#DayShift out on @netflix August 12th.”
Day Shift is actually the second film Snoop has appeared in this year. He had a brief appearance as a talking blunt in Machine Gun Kelly's Good Mourning film, which dropped back in May. He also starred alongside Matthew McConaughey in the 2019 comedy Beach Bum.
Meanwhile, Day Shift is Foxx's latest Netflix film following Project Power, which was released in 2020 before he starred in Disney's Soul and Marvel/Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Foxx is also expected to star in another Netflix film called Back in Action that will feature feature Cameron Diaz, who was convinced by Foxx to come out of retirement to star in the movie. As of this report, Netflix has not revealed the release date for Back in Action.
Look out for Day Shift on Netflix starting August 12. Watch the full trailer below.