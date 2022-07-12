Snoop Dogg Hunts Vampires With Jamie Foxx In 'Day Shift' Trailer

“Tha Dogg gone Vampire Huntin,” Snoop tweeted as he shared the trailer. “#DayShift out on @netflix August 12th.”



Day Shift is actually the second film Snoop has appeared in this year. He had a brief appearance as a talking blunt in Machine Gun Kelly's Good Mourning film, which dropped back in May. He also starred alongside Matthew McConaughey in the 2019 comedy Beach Bum.



Meanwhile, Day Shift is Foxx's latest Netflix film following Project Power, which was released in 2020 before he starred in Disney's Soul and Marvel/Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Foxx is also expected to star in another Netflix film called Back in Action that will feature feature Cameron Diaz, who was convinced by Foxx to come out of retirement to star in the movie. As of this report, Netflix has not revealed the release date for Back in Action.



Look out for Day Shift on Netflix starting August 12. Watch the full trailer below.