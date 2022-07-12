This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Georgia

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic locations in every state. They named the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site as the most iconic landmark in Georgia. Here's what they had to say about it:

We have a dream…of visiting the spot where one of the country’s biggest dreams began. The historic district, located in Atlanta, includes the home where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lived for the first 12 years of his life and Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he gave many a speech and sermon. Before you leave, stroll down the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame.

If you're looking to visit the most historic landmark in each U.S. state, from battlefields to famous presidential homes, we suggest taking a look at the full list here.