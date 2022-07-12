This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Massachusetts

Plymouth Rock is being credited as the most historic landmark in Massachusetts.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic landmark in each state, which included the site of the Mayflower Pilgrims disembarkation as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Good things come in small packages. Or rather, small parks. Plymouth Rock Memorial State Park may be the tiniest state park in Massachusetts but it boasts some pretty big history," Reader's Digest's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "Namely Plymouth Rock, the boulder where it’s said that the pilgrims first stepped off the Mayflower onto American soil in 1620."

