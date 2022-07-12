This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Massachusetts

By Jason Hall

July 12, 2022

Boston
Photo: Getty Images

Plymouth Rock is being credited as the most historic landmark in Massachusetts.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic landmark in each state, which included the site of the Mayflower Pilgrims disembarkation as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Good things come in small packages. Or rather, small parks. Plymouth Rock Memorial State Park may be the tiniest state park in Massachusetts but it boasts some pretty big history," Reader's Digest's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "Namely Plymouth Rock, the boulder where it’s said that the pilgrims first stepped off the Mayflower onto American soil in 1620."

Here's Reader's Digest's full list of "the most historic landmarks in every state:

  1. Alabama- Ivy Green
  2. Alaska- Baranof Castle
  3. Arizona- Lowell Observatory
  4. Arkansas- Central High School
  5. California- Alcatraz Island
  6. Colorado- Mesa Verde National Park
  7. Connecticut- The Charles W. Morgan
  8. Delaware- Old Swedes Church
  9. Florida- Venetian Pool
  10. Georgia- Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site
  11. Hawaii- Iolani Palace
  12. Idaho- Cataldo Mission
  13. Illinois- Abraham Lincoln Home
  14. Indiana- Soldiers and Sailors Monument
  15. Iowa- Amana Colonies
  16. Kansas- Hollenberg Pony Express Station
  17. Kentucky- Churchill Downs
  18. Louisiana- Cabildo
  19. Maine- Wadsworth-Longfellow House
  20. Maryland- Fort McHenry
  21. Massachusetts- Plymouth Rock
  22. Michigan- Fort Mackinac
  23. Minnesota- Mill City Museum
  24. Mississippi- Old Mississippi State Capitol
  25. Missouri- Anheuser-Busch Brewery
  26. Montana- Butte Historic District
  27. Nebraska- Arbor Lodge State Historical Park
  28. Nevada- Hoover Dam
  29. New Hampshire- Canterbury Shaker Village
  30. New Jersey- Sandy Hook Lighthouse
  31. New Mexico- Palace of the Governors
  32. New York- Ellis Island
  33. North Carolina- Wright Brothers National Museum
  34. North Dakota- Fort Union Trading Post
  35. Ohio- Cincinnati Zoo
  36. Oklahoma- Honey Springs Battlefield
  37. Oregon- Fort Rock Cave
  38. Pennsylvania- Liberty Bell
  39. Rhode Island- Slater Mill
  40. South Carolina- Fort Sumter
  41. South Dakota- Mount Rushmore
  42. Tennessee- Graceland
  43. Texas- The Alamo
  44. Utah- Temple Square
  45. Vermont- Calvin Coolidge Homestead
  46. Virginia- Arlington National Cemetery
  47. Washington- Chinook Point
  48. West Virginia- The Greenbrier
  49. Wisconsin- Little White Schoolhouse
  50. Wyoming- Independence Rock
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.