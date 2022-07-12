This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
July 12, 2022
Plymouth Rock is being credited as the most historic landmark in Massachusetts.
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic landmark in each state, which included the site of the Mayflower Pilgrims disembarkation as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"Good things come in small packages. Or rather, small parks. Plymouth Rock Memorial State Park may be the tiniest state park in Massachusetts but it boasts some pretty big history," Reader's Digest's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "Namely Plymouth Rock, the boulder where it’s said that the pilgrims first stepped off the Mayflower onto American soil in 1620."
Here's Reader's Digest's full list of "the most historic landmarks in every state:
- Alabama- Ivy Green
- Alaska- Baranof Castle
- Arizona- Lowell Observatory
- Arkansas- Central High School
- California- Alcatraz Island
- Colorado- Mesa Verde National Park
- Connecticut- The Charles W. Morgan
- Delaware- Old Swedes Church
- Florida- Venetian Pool
- Georgia- Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site
- Hawaii- Iolani Palace
- Idaho- Cataldo Mission
- Illinois- Abraham Lincoln Home
- Indiana- Soldiers and Sailors Monument
- Iowa- Amana Colonies
- Kansas- Hollenberg Pony Express Station
- Kentucky- Churchill Downs
- Louisiana- Cabildo
- Maine- Wadsworth-Longfellow House
- Maryland- Fort McHenry
- Massachusetts- Plymouth Rock
- Michigan- Fort Mackinac
- Minnesota- Mill City Museum
- Mississippi- Old Mississippi State Capitol
- Missouri- Anheuser-Busch Brewery
- Montana- Butte Historic District
- Nebraska- Arbor Lodge State Historical Park
- Nevada- Hoover Dam
- New Hampshire- Canterbury Shaker Village
- New Jersey- Sandy Hook Lighthouse
- New Mexico- Palace of the Governors
- New York- Ellis Island
- North Carolina- Wright Brothers National Museum
- North Dakota- Fort Union Trading Post
- Ohio- Cincinnati Zoo
- Oklahoma- Honey Springs Battlefield
- Oregon- Fort Rock Cave
- Pennsylvania- Liberty Bell
- Rhode Island- Slater Mill
- South Carolina- Fort Sumter
- South Dakota- Mount Rushmore
- Tennessee- Graceland
- Texas- The Alamo
- Utah- Temple Square
- Vermont- Calvin Coolidge Homestead
- Virginia- Arlington National Cemetery
- Washington- Chinook Point
- West Virginia- The Greenbrier
- Wisconsin- Little White Schoolhouse
- Wyoming- Independence Rock