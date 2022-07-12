This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Michigan

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic locations in every state. They named Fort Mackinac on Mackinac Island as the most iconic landmark in Michigan. Here's what they had to say about it:

At Michigan’s Mackinac Island, you’ll come for the fudge but stay for the fort, Fort Mackinac, that is. Formerly called Fort Michilimackinac, it was constructed during the Revolutionary War by the British and marked the spot of the first land battle of the War of 1812. The fort eventually was seized by the Americans and now contains the oldest building in the state. You can even fire one of the fort’s cannons yourself. Bombs away! Psst… Mackinac Island makes for a fun weekend escape.

If you're looking to visit the most historic landmark in each U.S. state, from battlefields to famous presidential homes, we suggest taking a look at the full list here.