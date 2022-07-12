This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Minnesota

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic locations in every state. They named the Mill City Museum as the most iconic landmark in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it:

Flour power! That should be the motto of this Minnesota museum, built into the remains of the Washburn “A” Mill, which used to be the world’s largest flour mill. It turned Minneapolis into the milling capital of the world for over 50 years, even earning it the nickname “Mill City.” At the museum, tour the old flour elevators and spend some time in the lab learning fun ways to cook with the grain.

If you're looking to visit the most historic landmark in each U.S. state, from battlefields to famous presidential homes, we suggest taking a look at the full list here.