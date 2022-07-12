Wallaby Surprises Onlookers After Bouncing Around North Carolina Town

Residents of a North Carolina town got a cute furry surprise on Monday (July 11) after a wallaby was seen hopping around town.

According to WCNC, the wallaby, a marsupial native to Australia and New Guinea, was spotted in the Lineberger Park neighborhood of Gastonia on Monday afternoon, surprising residents who are used to seeing the average dog or cat walking along the streets.

TJ Sutton was one of the residents who saw the fuzzy creature, which looks similar to a kangaroo, hopping outside his home.

"It's not every day you step out your front door and see a wallaby hopping around," said Sutton. "My neighbor across the street called me and sent me a picture of it. Me and my little boy walked out and saw it, and it's a sight to see in Gastonia. It's pretty neat."

Another neighbor, Bryan Sanders, was shocked by the "trippy" sight, WBTV reports. He also shared video of the creature hopping through yards with the outlet, which can be seen in the video below.