WATCH: North Carolina Woman Opens Doorbell Camera To Find Snake At The Door

Unexpected guests can either be a welcome surprise, such as a loved one's long-awaited return, or an unhappy meeting, like a burglar hoping to go through your things. A woman in North Carolina thought she had a surprise visitor, but when she checked her video doorbell, she got an even bigger shock. As it turns out, the "person" at the door was actually a snake.

The Goldsboro homeowner, who WRAL identifies as Rene, was working upstairs when she got an alert about a mysterious presence at her front door. When she checked her Ring doorbell footage, she saw the visitor was actually a serpent slithering next to the camera.

"The Ring App told me 'someone was at my door' and when I opened the app, I was shocked to see a snake," she said.

Check out the video below, shared to WRAL.