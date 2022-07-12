WATCH: Huge Bear Swipes Food From Florida Man's Fridge

A Florida man caught an unwelcome guest helping themself to the food inside his garage, according to WKMG.

Jason Mickel filmed a large black bear raiding the refrigerator in his garage on Saturday (July 9). The footage begins with Mickel shouting at the furry burglar, who's seen rummaging through the fridge within the first few seconds.

"Going through my fridge I see, aren’t you? Going to eat all my food?" the Sanford homeowner says in the video, prompting the bear to pick up a box of food and walk away. The video then cuts to the hungry creature snacking on the food while laying down in a neighbor's yard.

Mickel told reporters that a neighbor notified him about the bear before he started recording. The homeowner also says he followed the culprit in his car throughout the neighborhood. He claims the bear rummaged through another garage before heading back into the woods, per reporters.

No word on if Mickel or other residents reported the bear to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). Wildlife officials say you should secure your garage, pet food and bird seed in case bears wander into the neighborhood.

"The calories a bear can consume by picking through one garbage can often surpasses what they can find in an entire day," according to the agency. "As bears become 'food-conditioned' (dependent on a food source) they are more likely to frequent residential areas and cause property damage to get these unnatural food sources."