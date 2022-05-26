WATCH: Hungry Bear Steals Food From California Garage

By Logan DeLoye

May 26, 2022

Florida Black Bear in suburban neighborhood
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes, food cravings are just too hard to resist. This is especially true for a bear in Lake Tahoe who found its way into a local residents garage. The county sheriffs office shared a video that detailed the innocently hungry black bear minding its own business, and helping himself to dinner at the expense of the homeowners. According to UPI, the bear ended up breaking into the residence due to the strong smell of food coming from the garage.

The sheriffs office took to Facebook to share the news via video footage, and to urge locals to make sure that they keep exterior doors locked at all times. Though this particular bear was just satisfying a craving, the situation could have played out much worse if the residents were around.

"Whether you are a local or own a vacation home, please remember to keep your car and home doors always locked, and most importantly, do not leave ANY type of food/wrappers out," the police department shared on Facebook.

After the bear treated itself to dinner, it walked away without causing any damage or running into any locals along the way. The sheriffs office expressed how thankful they were that the bear did not cause any harm.

