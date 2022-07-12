Gates isn't the only one who's taken on the Llama Llama challenge. Other artists like Jnr Choi, Ella Mai and Vince Staples have all read the story over the instrumentals of their own songs.



The comical segment comes not long after Gates appeared on The Cruz Show to talk about an array of topics from his spiritual journey in life to the release of his new album Khaza. During their conversation, the Louisiana native told Cruz that he feels like Young Dolph and Nipsey Hussle never truly died. He said they've been by him this whole time.



"Dolph ain't never dead," Gates said. "He in the booth. He right there with me. Nipsey right here with me. When you vibrate at a high frequency and you go beyond the veil, I ain't worried about what other people can see. That's why I'm so successful. I can move in a realm. I move in all dimensions. And Nipsey, he not dead. They just changed form. Energy never dies."



Watch the entire interview with Kevin Gates below.