Watch: Nicki Minaj's Fans Swarm Her Car During Chaotic Scene In London

"Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space they won’t let me get out the cars," she explained. "Pls don’t run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"



Nicki Minaj managed to pop out from her window and wave to her fans. She eventually made it out of her car and attempted to make her way to the venue. While surrounded by Met Police officers and her security, Minaj hit the street and tried to speak to the wild crowd so that she could make the meet-and-greet happen. Unfortunately, the fans were starting to get too rowdy. At one point, the rapper even pushed a fan out of her way in an attempt to make some space for her to walk. Minaj ended up cancelling the event altogether and had to evacuate the area.