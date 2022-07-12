Watch: Nicki Minaj's Fans Swarm Her Car During Chaotic Scene In London
By Tony M. Centeno
July 12, 2022
Nicki Minaj's spontaneous attempt to connect with the Barbz in London went left after she was overwhelmed by her uncontrollable fans.
On Monday, July 11, the Queen rapper got her fans hyped up to meet her after she revealed that she would be at Cafe KOKO in Camden for an impromptu meet-and-greet. After arriving a couple of hours late, the mob of fans became restless after they were doing everything possible to get close to Minaj. Upon her arrival, her loyal followers swarmed her vehicle and essentially barricaded her inside. She took to Twitter to try and calm them down.
Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space they won’t let me get out the cars. Pls don’t run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/6XixF1OTh9— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 11, 2022
"Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space they won’t let me get out the cars," she explained. "Pls don’t run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"
Nicki Minaj managed to pop out from her window and wave to her fans. She eventually made it out of her car and attempted to make her way to the venue. While surrounded by Met Police officers and her security, Minaj hit the street and tried to speak to the wild crowd so that she could make the meet-and-greet happen. Unfortunately, the fans were starting to get too rowdy. At one point, the rapper even pushed a fan out of her way in an attempt to make some space for her to walk. Minaj ended up cancelling the event altogether and had to evacuate the area.
Fan got pushed by Nicki Minaj in London.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GlAi64DFk6— Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) July 11, 2022
The chaos began after Nicki Minaj hopped on her Instagram Live following her performance at Wireless Festival on Sunday, July 10. She told the Barbz to meet her at Cafe KOKO at 12 noon. The venue was made aware of the event and swiftly informed law enforcement due to fears they may be overcrowded.
"So I'm hoping a lot of you didn't book the first flight leaving out tomorrow morning," Minaj said. "I hope and pray that I get to see you all. You all know how we do when I come to the UK."
.@NICKIMINAJ UK fans, the 👑 is doing a meet and greet in London today at noon at Cafe KOKO. Address in thread. pic.twitter.com/GkuGYO1gn1— ill Will (@officialillwill) July 11, 2022
Check out more scenes from the chaotic event below.
Your fav could never! Nicki Minaj made a announcement on Instagram live no post and no tweet. Real FANS with REAL support. She even putting money into the business pocket. She such a influence 👸🏾 pic.twitter.com/SABnTR6Tmv— Chanel (@barbiebqluvz) July 11, 2022
nicki minaj in london right now🦄🇬🇧 @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/Va1IWnbaLk— ⭑ (@WUNNABARBIE) July 11, 2022
A fan tried to snatch Nicki Minaj’s purse during her meet and greet event in London today. pic.twitter.com/B64olrTtGZ— Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 11, 2022
Nicki Minaj surrounded by police and fans trying to get down Bayham Street pic.twitter.com/9aLeQ83qEU— Richard Osley (@RichardOsley) July 11, 2022
🚨| UPDATE: The Uk police announced that @NICKIMINAJ will no longer be arriving back to the event! pic.twitter.com/UpJG4IIUWk— Nicki Minaj Access 🦄 (@AccessMinajj) July 11, 2022
Nicki Minaj aparece assustada em vídeo onde ela seguia o trajeto para o Meet & Greet no Reino Unido. Uma multidão se reuniu em frente ao Cafe Koko para ver a rapper. pic.twitter.com/av3uyMD858— Minaj Access Brasil (@MinajAccess) July 11, 2022