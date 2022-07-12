Watch: Nicki Minaj's Fans Swarm Her Car During Chaotic Scene In London

By Tony M. Centeno

July 12, 2022

Nicki Minaj
Photo: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj's spontaneous attempt to connect with the Barbz in London went left after she was overwhelmed by her uncontrollable fans.

On Monday, July 11, the Queen rapper got her fans hyped up to meet her after she revealed that she would be at Cafe KOKO in Camden for an impromptu meet-and-greet. After arriving a couple of hours late, the mob of fans became restless after they were doing everything possible to get close to Minaj. Upon her arrival, her loyal followers swarmed her vehicle and essentially barricaded her inside. She took to Twitter to try and calm them down.

"Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space they won’t let me get out the cars," she explained. "Pls don’t run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"

Nicki Minaj managed to pop out from her window and wave to her fans. She eventually made it out of her car and attempted to make her way to the venue. While surrounded by Met Police officers and her security, Minaj hit the street and tried to speak to the wild crowd so that she could make the meet-and-greet happen. Unfortunately, the fans were starting to get too rowdy. At one point, the rapper even pushed a fan out of her way in an attempt to make some space for her to walk. Minaj ended up cancelling the event altogether and had to evacuate the area.

The chaos began after Nicki Minaj hopped on her Instagram Live following her performance at Wireless Festival on Sunday, July 10. She told the Barbz to meet her at Cafe KOKO at 12 noon. The venue was made aware of the event and swiftly informed law enforcement due to fears they may be overcrowded.

"So I'm hoping a lot of you didn't book the first flight leaving out tomorrow morning," Minaj said. "I hope and pray that I get to see you all. You all know how we do when I come to the UK."

Check out more scenes from the chaotic event below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.