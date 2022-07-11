Ariana Grande Adorably Reacts To Nicki Minaj Performing 'Side To Side'

Nicki Minaj fans (aka "Barbz") have been ecstatic that the rapper has been performing live again, and that includes Ariana Grande! After Nicki hit the stage on the final night of Wireless Festival in London on July 10, 2022, Grande took to her Instagram Stories to share a clip from the performance. The singer reposted a fan video from the show featuring Nicki rapping her verse on her collab with Ariana called "Side to Side." On her last few lines, Nicki states, "Curry with the shot, just tell 'em to call me Stephanie/ Gun pop and I make my gum pop/ I'm the queen of rap, young Ariana run pop."

In the video you can also hear the sold-out crowd screaming along with Nicki before the rapper points her mic out and lets the audience sing Ariana's catchy chorus. Ariana adorably reacted to the video on her Instagram Stories by reposting it and adding the emoji with a smiley face and a single tear running down its face.