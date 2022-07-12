YUNGBLUD Cancels North American Shows: See What Dates Were Affected

After spending February and March on the North American leg of his Life on Mars tour, YUNGBLUD has been touring the world. He has plans to come back to America in the fall for a number of festivals, including Austin City Limits, Firefly, Riot Fest, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock; however, he has made the decision to cancel his headlining sets in Toronto, Montreal, and Salt Lake City.

The English rocker revealed the disappointing news on social media. “My family in Toronto, Montreal and Salt Lake City. Due to unforeseen circumstances, my shows this fall are going to be cancelled," he wrote on Twitter. "You know how much I hate cancelling shows, it breaks my f**king heart but this way beyond my control.”

“I promise I will be back soon and have massive plans," he encouraged fans. "All will be made clear soon, it’s gonna be fookin mental.”

See the tweet below.

Warning: Explicit Language