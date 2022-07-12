YUNGBLUD Cancels North American Shows: See What Dates Were Affected
By Katrina Nattress
July 12, 2022
After spending February and March on the North American leg of his Life on Mars tour, YUNGBLUD has been touring the world. He has plans to come back to America in the fall for a number of festivals, including Austin City Limits, Firefly, Riot Fest, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock; however, he has made the decision to cancel his headlining sets in Toronto, Montreal, and Salt Lake City.
The English rocker revealed the disappointing news on social media. “My family in Toronto, Montreal and Salt Lake City. Due to unforeseen circumstances, my shows this fall are going to be cancelled," he wrote on Twitter. "You know how much I hate cancelling shows, it breaks my f**king heart but this way beyond my control.”
“I promise I will be back soon and have massive plans," he encouraged fans. "All will be made clear soon, it’s gonna be fookin mental.”
See the tweet below.
Warning: Explicit Language
July 12, 2022
YUNGBLUD is gearing up to release his self-titled third album later this summer. "everything up to this moment has been a complete explosion of uncensored expression, where I just told the truth and sang about what I felt in that exact moment," he explained while announcing the project. "the difference here is that i have thought and felt this record so deeply. i went to a part of myself that I didn’t know was there. i studied it, i bathed in the emotion, tried to solve the equation and come up with an answer (at least for now) from love to pain, adoration to abandonment, laughter to betrayal."
"my message is the same, it will always be; i will continue to be nothing but myself and encourage others to do the same," YUNGBLUD continued. "there is simply no other option. i hope it provides my beautiful family who have followed me throughout this journey answers about themselves but also questions and challenges, but most importantly I hope it fills them with love. you have provided me with an antidote for the emptiness and loneliness I’ve felt in the past. you have given me a voice. so here is my story. why did i call it 'YUNGBLUD'? because nothing in my life has ever made more sense."
YUNGBLUD is slated for a September 2 release and can be pre-ordered here.