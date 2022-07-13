5SOS Surprise Drop New Single 'Blender': Listen

5 Seconds of Summer gave fans a major surprise on Wednesday (July 13) with their new single "Blender." Listen to it above.

The track sees the group baring all of their emotions to a catchy pop instrumental. “All the things you said in my head/Ricochetting off the bed/Nothing left, what a mess/Oh, my God, it never ends/Now we’re stressed and depressed/And we’re going ’round again/In an еmotional blender," sings Luke Hemmings in the chorus. The new single can be expected on the band's upcoming album 5SOS5 which is set to release on September 23. So far, three other singles have been released: “Me, Myself, and I,” “Complete Mess,” and “Take My Hand."

Last month, drummer Ashton Irwin was hospitalized for extreme heat exhaustion during the Houston, TX stop of their tour. “Upon experiencing physical symptoms, Ashton was taken to a local hospital for tests and medical review,” the band wrote on Instagram. “As a result, it was advised Ashton had experienced extreme heat exhaustion. Thankfully and most importantly, he is feeling ok and recovering very well.” Irwin later opened up about the experience on Twitter: "I’m looking after myself and getting rest now," he wrote. "I feel so loved and looked after by my brothers and team and all of you. this is the price a dehydrated drummer pays when he takes on Texas heat.”