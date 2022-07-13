Check Out This Giant Floating Waterpark Right Here In Arizona

Arizona is home to a giant inflatable waterpark that's perfect for summer fun. Only In Your State reported that the waterpark is at Scorpion Bay Marina and it's called Paqua Park.

Paqua Park is 7,000 square feet and is completely inflatable. It has an obstacle course that you can test your skills out on, and it's perfect for your competitive side.

The waterpark's website says, "You’ll run. You’ll jump. You’ll slide. You’ll bounce. You’ll fall . . . and get back up and do it all again! Paqua Park is a great way to beat the heat and have some fun."

Kids must be at least seven years old and 45 inches tall to enjoy the floating oasis, and each person must listen to a safety briefing before hopping on. Life jackets are provided and required for everyone who chooses to go on the obstacle course.

Each session is 45 minutes long and you can go through the course as many times as you want.

The waterpark offers groups rates for 10 people or more as well as private rentals for your special events.

Click here to book your visit to Paqua Park.

Check it out at 10970 Peninsula Blvd, Morristown, AZ 85342, USA.