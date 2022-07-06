America's Largest Indoor Water Park Is Right Here In Texas

Are you looking for ideas to cool off this summer? Well, here's the perfect solution! America's largest indoor water park is located right here in Texas.

Fox 7 Austin reported that Kalahari Resorts Round Rock has world-class dining, a luxurious spa, live entertainment, several shopping experiences, a fun-filled theme park, and a convention center.

The indoor water park is open from 10:00 a.m to 9:00 p.m. every day. It features a cheetah race water slide, a barrelling baboon water slide, a dungeons of Hout Bay rube racing water slide, a flowrider, a swim-up bar, a lazy river, and much more. Click here to learn more about the water park.

There is also an indoor theme park called Tom Foolerys Adventure Park that is filled with thrill rides, a ropes course, climbing walls, an indoor zip line, bowling, laser tag, and a huge arcade.

Anyone wanting to visit can add access to the parks with their resort stay or purchase day passes.

Click here to book a stay at Kalahari Resorts Round Rock.