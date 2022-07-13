Death Cab For Cutie are getting fans excited for their new album Asphalt Meadows by sharing another single, "Here To Forever." The new song comes with an accompanying video that pokes fun of the current record shortage issue and sees frontman Ben Gibbard packaging his own LPs while the warehouse workers partake in shenanigan after shenanigan.

"Here To Forever" is the second offering off Asphalt Meadows, following lead single "Roman Candles" and was the last song written for the album, just weeks before recording began.

"Asphalt Meadows, our tenth album, was begun separately from each other during a time of great uncertainty. It was completed together during joyous and inspiring sessions with a new friend and producer, John Congleton," the band wrote in a statement about the project. "Ironically, the isolated circumstances in which it began led to us creating our most collaborative album to date. We can’t wait for you to hear it."

In addition to the new album, DCFC is also currently on tour. Asphalt Meadows is slated for a September 16 release and can be pre-ordered here. Watch the "Here To Forever" video above and check out a full list of tour dates below.

Death Cab For Cutie 2022 Tour Dates

07/12 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

07/14 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park

07/15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/16 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ MJN Convention Center

09/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

09/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

09/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

09/26 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

09/27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/30 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

10/01 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

10/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/06 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

10/07 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

10/08 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery

10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic

10/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

10/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

10/15 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/18 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

10/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

10/22 – San Diego, CA – Venue TBA

10/23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

10/24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

10/26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

10/27 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre