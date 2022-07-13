Death Cab For Cutie Poke Fun At Record Delay Issue In New Video
By Katrina Nattress
July 13, 2022
Death Cab For Cutie are getting fans excited for their new album Asphalt Meadows by sharing another single, "Here To Forever." The new song comes with an accompanying video that pokes fun of the current record shortage issue and sees frontman Ben Gibbard packaging his own LPs while the warehouse workers partake in shenanigan after shenanigan.
"Here To Forever" is the second offering off Asphalt Meadows, following lead single "Roman Candles" and was the last song written for the album, just weeks before recording began.
"Asphalt Meadows, our tenth album, was begun separately from each other during a time of great uncertainty. It was completed together during joyous and inspiring sessions with a new friend and producer, John Congleton," the band wrote in a statement about the project. "Ironically, the isolated circumstances in which it began led to us creating our most collaborative album to date. We can’t wait for you to hear it."
In addition to the new album, DCFC is also currently on tour. Asphalt Meadows is slated for a September 16 release and can be pre-ordered here. Watch the "Here To Forever" video above and check out a full list of tour dates below.
Death Cab For Cutie 2022 Tour Dates
07/12 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards
07/14 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park
07/15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/16 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ MJN Convention Center
09/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
09/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
09/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
09/26 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
09/27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/30 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
10/01 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
10/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/06 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
10/07 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
10/08 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery
10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
10/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic
10/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
10/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
10/15 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/18 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
10/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
10/22 – San Diego, CA – Venue TBA
10/23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
10/24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
10/26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
10/27 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre