Florida Man Wore Spider-Man Costume When He Robbed Woman: Cops

By Zuri Anderson

July 13, 2022

Photo: Broward Sheriff's Office

A Florida man is facing charges after authorities say he robbed a woman while dressed as a superhero, according to WPLG.

Police say the incident happened Monday night (July 11) at a laundromat on North Federal Highway in Hollywood. The victim told cops she was outside the laundromat when she spotted a man wearing the symbiote Spider-Man costume.

The woman asked the costumed individual, later identified as 36-year-old Lequan Payne, if she could snap a photo with him. After he agreed to the picture, the victim says she went back to her laundry, according to officers.

As she was carrying her laundry near Dixianna Street, that's when Payne allegedly struck her in the head. An arrest report claims the suspect stole $45 in cash from the victim after she fell to the ground. An officer arrested Payne near the intersection of South Federal Highway and Madison Street later that night, per reporters.

Not only did the victim identify the 36-year-old as the robber, but he allegedly had $45 on his person, according to the report. No word on if Payne was still wearing the Spider-Man costume when he was arrested.

Payne was booked into Broward County Jail on charges of robbery and resisting an officer without violence.

