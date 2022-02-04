Suspect Wearing 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Mask Threatens Florida Bank Teller

Police in Florida are searching for a suspect who wore a "Sonic The Hedgehog" mask and threatened a bank teller with a hammer.

The attempted bank robbery happened Wednesday (February 2) afternoon at a Florida Credit Union located at 1735 N Woodland Blvd in DeLand, according to the DeLand Police Department. Witnesses told officers the suspect, believed to be male, demanded money from the bank teller while holding a hammer. Cops say the suspect banged on the teller's window with the weapon as he kept demanding cash.

When a bank employee confronted him, that's when the suspect fled the scene on foot.

"The suspect was last observed wearing a black hoodie, black pants, carrying a black or grey backpack or duffle bag, and a mask resembling 'sonic the hedgehog,'" authorities wrote on Facebook. "DeLand PD, Volusia Sheriff's Office, and Air One participated in a search for the subject with negative results. An arrest has not yet been made and this incident is currently under investigation."

It didn't take long for the witty comments to start flooding in about the incident.

"Sonic is fast, good luck trying to catch him," one Facebook user said.

"Thought he could be like Sonic and get all that gold," another posted.