Here Are The Best Fries In Colorado

There's nothing more exciting than a serving of fries. Serving as a side, snack and sometimes a meal, french fries are one of the most popular forms of potatoes. While fast food joints come to mind when we think about fries, plenty of restaurants and food trucks have their own take that's beloved by both locals and tourists.

That's why Mashed searched for the most delicious french fries in every state, including Colorado. According to writers, you can get the best french fries in the Centennial State at Cuba Cuba!

Writers explained why they chose this restaurant's spuds:

"Fries are really one of the most versatile food vehicles out there. At Cuba Cuba, a popular local chain in Denver, mojo fries are the way to go. The Denver Post says these are perfect for garlic lovers, and they're thin-cut and served with housemade ketchup. Mojo sauce is typically made with garlic, oil, and citrus, and the fries get tossed and fried in that goodness as well as served with a side for dipping. This is one of the best places in Denver to get authentic Cuban food, which includes lots of beef and steak dishes, plantains, and more, all marinated and served with some more of that mojo."