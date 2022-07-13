Here Are The Best Fries In Florida

There's nothing more exciting than a serving of fries. Serving as a side, snack and sometimes a meal, french fries are one of the most popular forms of potatoes. While fast food joints come to mind when we think about fries, plenty of restaurants and food trucks have their own take that's beloved by both locals and tourists.

That's why Mashed searched for the most delicious french fries in every state, including Florida. According to writers, you can get the best french fries in the Sunshine State at Hot Dog Heaven!

Writers explained why they chose this restaurant's spuds:

"These simple, classic fries caught the attention of a Reddit thread about the best fries in Orlando. Hot Dog Heaven is a local staple serving Chicago-style hot dogs, and the relatively simple menu includes some middle-of-the-road, not too thin, not too thick, crispy-yet-soft fries. Several Yelp reviews also call out how hot the fries are, so you know they're fresh. Robert W. sums it up: "The fries are crunchy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, best fries in Orlando.""