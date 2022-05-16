This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Florida

Fast food restaurants have a bit of a reputation when it comes to the quality of their food. That doesn't mean all brands and chains are mediocre. In fact, some will surprise you with their interesting menus and delicious dishes.

If you're wondering what residents in your state are craving, Mashed located the best fast food restaurant chains in every state:

"To help you separate the best chains from those you should avoid with all of your might, we have meticulously pinpointed the absolute best restaurant chain in each state by weighing recommendations, online reviews, awards and other forms of recognition, and first-hand taste-testing."

Their pick for Florida is PDQ! Here's why writers chose this chicken chain:

"If you travel to Florida just to visit PDQ, no one should think you're crazy. PDQ is without question one of the best chicken chains in the country. They have mouthwatering chicken tenders and a fried chicken sandwich that is among the finest in the nation. PDQ, which they say stands for People Dedicated to Quality, has begun to expand to other states but it's still predominantly a Florida chain. Try this place once and you'll be hooked."