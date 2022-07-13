Here Are The Best Fries In Washington

There's nothing more exciting than a serving of fries. Serving as a side, snack and sometimes a meal, french fries are one of the most popular forms of potatoes. While fast food joints come to mind when we think about fries, plenty of restaurants and food trucks have their own take that's beloved by both locals and tourists.

That's why Mashed searched for the most delicious french fries in every state, including Washington. According to writers, you can get the best french fries in the Evergreen State at... Katsu Burger!

Writers explained why they chose this restaurant's spuds:

"The state of Washington is known for its excellent seafood and Asian cuisine, thanks to its location on the Pacific Northwest coast. Katsu Burger is a local chain known for Japanese fusion, tonkatsu-style (aka deep-fried) burgers. The fries bring in Japanese cuisine as well, with the dried seaweed-spiced Nori fries being a crowd favorite. You can also try curry powder or 12-spice blend fries. You can find this restaurant featured in Eater, King 5's, and The Stranger's list of best fries in Seattle."