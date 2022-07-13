Justin Timberlake Has Joined TikTok: Watch His First Video
By Yashira C.
July 14, 2022
Justin Timberlake has officially joined TikTok. The singer posted his first ever video on the app on Wednesday (July 13.)
In the clip, Justin is seen wearing a bucket hat and looking into the camera as he says "Alright guys, I guess we're TikToking now." He ends the clip by getting cut off mid-sentence while jumping up and down as he says "You know what, I think this is gonna go really well." The "Cry Me A River" singer has been active in the comment section, at one point responding "great month" to a fan who commented, "Can’t wait for may" — in reference to *NSYNC's hit song "It's Gonna Be Me." See more fan reactions below:
Can’t wait for the first one with @Jimmy Fallon
THE KING HAS ENTEREDDDDD #nsyncFORLIFE
This might be the closest to a NSYNC reunion we’re going to get 🥺
Watch the TikTok below:
Back in May, it was reported that Timberlake sold his entire music catalog in a lucrative deal. His entire catalog has been sold to Hipgnosis Song Management, which is backed by private-equity firm Blackstone, via The Wall Street Journal. According to a source, the singer's music catalog was valued at just above $100 million.