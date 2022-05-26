Justin Timberlake Sells His Entire Music Catalog In Lucrative Deal

Justin Timberlake is saying "Bye, Bye, Bye" to his entire music catalog, as he just sold it in a very lucrative deal.

The rights to the "Mirror" singer's entire catalog have been sold to Hipgnosis Song Management, which is backed by private-equity firm Blackstone, according to The Wall Street Journal. A source familiar with the matter said Timberlake's music catalog is valued at just above $100 million.

This agreement gives Hipgnosis Songs Capital full ownership and control over 200-plus songs he wrote and co-wrote, including his solo tracks, *NSYNC songs and movie soundtrack ventures. It does not include any of Timberlake's future releases.

In a release, Timberlake said, "I look forward to entering this next chapter."

This is the third transaction Hipgnosis has announced this year. The company announced it would by an 80% interest in Kenny Chesney's recorded-music royalties in January and a deal to buy Leonard Cohen's songwriting catalog in March.

Bruce Springsteen sold his music catalog to Sony in December for $550 million, The Wall Street Journal reported. Tina Turner also sold hers for about $50 million in October.