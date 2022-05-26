Justin Timberlake Sells His Entire Music Catalog In Lucrative Deal
By Dani Medina
May 26, 2022
Justin Timberlake is saying "Bye, Bye, Bye" to his entire music catalog, as he just sold it in a very lucrative deal.
The rights to the "Mirror" singer's entire catalog have been sold to Hipgnosis Song Management, which is backed by private-equity firm Blackstone, according to The Wall Street Journal. A source familiar with the matter said Timberlake's music catalog is valued at just above $100 million.
This agreement gives Hipgnosis Songs Capital full ownership and control over 200-plus songs he wrote and co-wrote, including his solo tracks, *NSYNC songs and movie soundtrack ventures. It does not include any of Timberlake's future releases.
In a release, Timberlake said, "I look forward to entering this next chapter."
This is the third transaction Hipgnosis has announced this year. The company announced it would by an 80% interest in Kenny Chesney's recorded-music royalties in January and a deal to buy Leonard Cohen's songwriting catalog in March.
Bruce Springsteen sold his music catalog to Sony in December for $550 million, The Wall Street Journal reported. Tina Turner also sold hers for about $50 million in October.