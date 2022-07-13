Lauren London Shares How Diddy Inspired Her At Nipsey Hussle's Funeral

“I just felt like it was surreal," London tells Angie. "I can honestly say God was carrying me through that cause I didn’t even want to get dressed. I was going to wear sweats.”



That's when she reveals that Diddy's advice gave her all the strength she needed.



“Somebody pulled me aside,” she continues. "Puff, Puff pulled me aside and was like, ‘Look, Boog, you have showed everybody what it looks like to hold a man down and to love him. Now show them what it looks like when it all crumbles. That’s your responsibility.'”



Elsewhere in their discussion, London also discusses life after Nipsey and how she feels about remaining in Los Angeles. The L.A. native says "it's not easy" seeing her late boyfriend's face all over the city and wants to move out eventually. However, she explains that it's "not the right time" to pick up her family and move.



London is the first guest of Angie Martinez's new In Real Life podcast, which she announced last week. The six-episode podcast will feature special guests including Mary J. Blige, Joe Budden and others as they open up about their real-life experiences no matter how traumatic they may be. Martinez told Complex that the idea for the podcast came to her after she questioned the meaning of life following her 2019 car crash.



"It’s about life, legacy, mortality, and purpose," Angie explained. "Everything that really matters. We get so caught up. We’re all so busy. We’re all chasing things. We’re all trying to get money, whatever you’re chasing. In a way, hopefully, what I’m trying to create is a safe space and in a way that people could really be vulnerable and really offer real-life experiences and some real-life anecdotes.”



Watch the first episode of Angie Martine's In Real Life podcast up top.