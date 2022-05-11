Lauren London Reacts To Kendrick Lamar’s Lyrics About Nipsey Hussle

By Tony M. Centeno

May 11, 2022

Nipsey Hussle, Lauren London & Kendrick Lamar
Photo: Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5" had his fans in awe as he morphed from one prominent Black celebrity to the next, especially when he switches from the late Kobe Bryant to Nipsey Hussle. Shortly after the video dropped, Hussle's long-time girlfriend Lauren London shared her thoughts about it.

In an Instagram Story she posted on Sunday, May 8, Lauren London reacted to Kendrick Lamar's lyrics, in which he raps from Nipsey's perspective, and the iconic music video for "The Heart Part 5." In her post, she includes a clip of the video featuring his transformation into the late rapper and called it "powerful art."

In the song, Kendrick raps, "I wake up that morning with more heart to give you/As I bleed through the speakers, feel my presence/To my brother, to my kids, I’m in Heaven. To my mother, to my sis, I’m in Heaven/To my father, to my wife, I am serious, this is Heaven/To my friends, make sure you countin’ them blessings/To my fans, make sure you make them investments.”

“I seen the pain in your pupil when that trigger had squeezed," he continues, "And though you did me gruesome, I was surely relieved/I completed my mission, wasn’t ready to leave/But fulfilled my days, my Creator was pleased.”

Lauren London wasn't the only notable name to have a positive reaction to the song. Artists and producers like Denzel Curry, Young Guru, Hit-Boy, Lupe Fiasco, Russ, The Kid Laroi and more have also saluted Kendrick for his epic visuals. The song dropped ahead of K Dot's upcoming album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which drops this Friday.

