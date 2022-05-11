Lauren London Reacts To Kendrick Lamar’s Lyrics About Nipsey Hussle

In the song, Kendrick raps, "I wake up that morning with more heart to give you/As I bleed through the speakers, feel my presence/To my brother, to my kids, I’m in Heaven. To my mother, to my sis, I’m in Heaven/To my father, to my wife, I am serious, this is Heaven/To my friends, make sure you countin’ them blessings/To my fans, make sure you make them investments.”



“I seen the pain in your pupil when that trigger had squeezed," he continues, "And though you did me gruesome, I was surely relieved/I completed my mission, wasn’t ready to leave/But fulfilled my days, my Creator was pleased.”



Lauren London wasn't the only notable name to have a positive reaction to the song. Artists and producers like Denzel Curry, Young Guru, Hit-Boy, Lupe Fiasco, Russ, The Kid Laroi and more have also saluted Kendrick for his epic visuals. The song dropped ahead of K Dot's upcoming album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which drops this Friday.