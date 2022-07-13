Lil Wayne Announces Starting Lineup For Lil WeezyAna Fest

“We’re glad to be back home!" Young Money President Mack Maine said in a statement about the festival. "New Orleans birthed us and we can travel and hit the stage anywhere in the world, but there’s no place like home! As always, we will be honoring the many lives lost in Hurricane Katrina as this year marks the 17th year anniversary. Wayne is excited to get back home as this one will be one you won’t want to miss!”



The last Lil Weezyana Fest happened back in 2019. At the time, Lil Wayne had brought out DJ Khaled, Future and others for surprise performances. There were also sets from Akbar V, Leven Kali, Melii, Kash Doll, Saweetie, Megan Thee Stallion, Trey Songz, Meek Mill and Travis Scott. The first-ever Lil WeezyAna Fest happened back in 2015 and featured a Hot Boys reunion.



Wayne's goal for the festival has always been to give back to his hometown by any means necessary. That's why $0.50 from each ticket purchased for this year's event will be donated to programs that support education for young people in New Orleans.



Lil WeezyAna Fest 2022 will return to Champion's Square in New Orleans on August 27. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale everywhere this Friday, July 15 via Ticketmaster.

