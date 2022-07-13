Man Travels To Michigan To Kidnap Ex-Girlfriend From 20 Years Ago

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A Massachusetts man was sentenced to prison Monday (July 11) after traveling to Michigan and attempting to kidnap his ex-girlfriend, who'd he'd been broken up with for decades, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

49-year-old Damon Burke of Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts, was sentenced to 128 months in prison on a charge of attempted kidnapping. He admitted in his plea agreement that he tried to kidnap the victim, an ex-girlfriend from approximately 20 years go with whom he had not be in contact with recently.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Burke drove from Massachusetts to Michigan in March 2021, assaulted the victim's housemate and tried to steal a key to her home. He then attempted to go to the victim's home, but was stopped by police near the location. Police found a note to the victim — which read, "i'll come back to you" — a stun gun, zip ties, handcuffs, smoke grandes and other items in Burke's vehicle.

“Mr. Burke terrorized his victims both physically and emotionally, and while that harm cannot be undone, today’s sentence is a first step towards getting justice,” James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office, said. “We are grateful to the Northville and West Bloomfield Police Departments for working alongside the FBI to pursue those who seek to harm members of our community.”

