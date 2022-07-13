"That's my fantasy love," Cannon said. "That's somebody I will always love. I will never have a love that I had with Mariah. If I had the opportunity... if it could be the way that it was, I'm there. always be my baby! Don't forget about us!"



Cannon and Carey got married a couple of weeks after they started dating in 2008. After welcoming their twins Moroccan and Monroe, the couple split in 2014 and finalized their divorce two years later. Both artists went their separate ways but remained civil for their kids. They even hit up a couple of publicized events with their children. Although Mariah went on to have one or two relationships since their split, Cannon has gone on to father seven other children, and still has more on the way.



So far, Mariah Carey has not publicly acknowledged her ex's thoughts about rekindling a relationship.