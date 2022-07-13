Nick Cannon Says He'd Consider Reviving Relationship With Mariah Carey
By Tony M. Centeno
July 13, 2022
Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey have been divorced for the past six years. While both artists have remained in contact to co-parent their kids, Cannon recently said he's willing to revitalize the loving relationship they once had.
In a new interview posted on Tuesday, July 12, Nick Cannon discussed the possibility of getting back with his ex-wife. After the host asked about the mother of his eldest children, Cannon said that he would definitely get back together with the esteemed singer "if it could be the way it was." The artist and daytime show host even through in some classic references to Carey's music so you know it's real.
"That's my fantasy love," Cannon said. "That's somebody I will always love. I will never have a love that I had with Mariah. If I had the opportunity... if it could be the way that it was, I'm there. always be my baby! Don't forget about us!"
Cannon and Carey got married a couple of weeks after they started dating in 2008. After welcoming their twins Moroccan and Monroe, the couple split in 2014 and finalized their divorce two years later. Both artists went their separate ways but remained civil for their kids. They even hit up a couple of publicized events with their children. Although Mariah went on to have one or two relationships since their split, Cannon has gone on to father seven other children, and still has more on the way.
So far, Mariah Carey has not publicly acknowledged her ex's thoughts about rekindling a relationship.