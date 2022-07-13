Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Expecting First Child Together

Selling Sunset realtor Heather Rae and HGTV star Tarek El Moussa are expecting their first child together.

The Emmy-nominated reality TV star announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Wednesday (July 13) with an adorable photo of the Flip or Flop celeb kissing her baby bump. "Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!" she captioned the stunning photos.

This baby comes as a surprise to the couple, who had just gone through in vitro fertilization treatments, according to People. They also had a scheduled appointment to transfer an embryo next fall when they learned Heather was pregnant. "It was a huge shock. We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan. I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this," Heather, 34, said.

Tarek, 40, already has two children — Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6 — who he shares with ex Christina Hall. The two said they originally didn't plan on having children together. "When we first started dating three years ago, we went into our relationship not planning on having children together. I really love being a bonus mom to Taylor and Brayden. They're such incredible kids and I love them so much. But as your love grows more and more and you fall deeper in love with someone and you build this life together, I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek. I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I'm in love with," Heather said.

Baby El Moussa is expected in early 2023. Heather and Tarek took the test which reveals the sex of the baby, but won't find out until their gender reveal party in a few weeks, according to People.

As for what comes next, the couple is currently filming their HGTV docu-series, The Flipping El Moussas. They're also looking to find a new kid-friendly home.