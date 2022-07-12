Lizzo Reacts To First Emmy Nomination For 'Watch Out For The Big Grrrls'

In addition to Outstanding Competition, the eight-episode unscripted series earned another 5 nods, bringing it to a total of six nominations, according to Deadline. Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' synopsis on IMDb reads as follows: "Superstar Lizzo is on the hunt for confident, badass women to join her world tour, and only the most talented dancers will have what it takes to twerk it out on world stages with her and join in the ranks of the elite BIG GRRRLS."

When the complete first season dropped in late March, it received mostly positive reviews. Laura Bradley of The Daily Beast praised the show for managing to avoid being "saccharine or inauthentic in its tone." Other music stars to receive Emmy nominations this year include Selena Gomez and Zendaya & Labrinth.

The Emmy news comes just days before Lizzo's fourth full-length studio album Special is set to drop on July 15th. The singer is celebrating early with fans during her iHeartRadio Album Release Party on Thursday, July 14th. For information on how to watch, click here.