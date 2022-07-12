Lizzo Reacts To First Emmy Nomination For 'Watch Out For The Big Grrrls'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 12, 2022
Lizzo is officially an Emmy-nominated artist as her Amazon Original show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls earned a nomination for Outstanding Competition Program after just one season on the streaming service. The pop star reacted to the exciting news as the full list of Emmy nominations was released on Tuesday, July 12th. "EMMY NOMINATED?!" Lizzo wrote on Twitter. "All I have to say is..... WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS." The message came with a joyous video of her and the contestants on the show dancing and twerking. The show will compete against The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, RuPaul's Drag Race, Top Chef, and The Voice.
EMMY NOMINATED?!?!??!?!?!?!?!? 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹— FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) July 12, 2022
All I have to say is….
WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS🤪 pic.twitter.com/spBspMMT5r
In addition to Outstanding Competition, the eight-episode unscripted series earned another 5 nods, bringing it to a total of six nominations, according to Deadline. Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' synopsis on IMDb reads as follows: "Superstar Lizzo is on the hunt for confident, badass women to join her world tour, and only the most talented dancers will have what it takes to twerk it out on world stages with her and join in the ranks of the elite BIG GRRRLS."
When the complete first season dropped in late March, it received mostly positive reviews. Laura Bradley of The Daily Beast praised the show for managing to avoid being "saccharine or inauthentic in its tone." Other music stars to receive Emmy nominations this year include Selena Gomez and Zendaya & Labrinth.
The Emmy news comes just days before Lizzo's fourth full-length studio album Special is set to drop on July 15th. The singer is celebrating early with fans during her iHeartRadio Album Release Party on Thursday, July 14th. For information on how to watch, click here.