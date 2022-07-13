Texas Man Shot In Buttocks After Heated Argument With Girlfriend

By Ginny Reese

July 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A Texas man was allegedly shot in the buttocks after an argument with his girlfriend got a little out of hand.

KENS 5 reported that the shooting took place on the far west side of San Antonio late on Tuesday night (July 12).

According to police, the incident took place sometime around 11 p.m. at the 8600 block of Harvest Moon near Marbach Road.

The woman, who is in her 30s, shot her boyfriend in the buttocks and then drove him to a nearby fire station to get help, according to San Antonio police.

The firefighters then sent the man to the hospital to get care for his gunshot wound. The man is expected to make a full recovery.

Police are still investigating the incident and there have been no charges as of now.

