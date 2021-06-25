Argument Over Clothing Color Leads To Shots Fired At Utah Gas Station

An argument at a Provo gas station over the color of someone's clothing lead to shots being fired, reported ABC 4.

Police were called to the parking lot of a gas station on W. Center Street on June 23rd due to shots being fired from a vehicle.

According to authorities, 19-year-old Alejandro Molina-Ballestros was arguing with another group of people in front of the gas station.

Witnesses told authorities that they were arguing over the color of someone's clothing.

After the argument, Molina-Ballestros went back to the driver seat of his car and started to drive off. In the way out, he allegedly stopped the vehicle, opened the door, and starting shooting at the people in the parking lot.

According to police, six rounds were shot. Two of those rounds hit a vehicle, three struck a minivan, and one hit the building.

There was a woman in the minivan that was shot, and a man was standing just a few feet away from the other vehicle that was hit.

Molina-Ballestros was arrested and is facing charges of attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm.