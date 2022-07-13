This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Maryland

Fort McHenry is being credited as the most historic landmark in Maryland.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic landmark in each state, which included the location where Francis Scott Key was inspired to write the Star Spangled Banner as the top choice for Maryland.

"The Baltimore fort played a major role in defending America from the British during the War of 1812," Reader's Digest's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "Visit the historic cannons overlooking the harbor, watch a flag-changing ceremony, or see the “bombs bursting” (aka the fireworks) at night. Find out 20 reasons the American flag is even cooler than you thought. "

Here's Reader's Digest's full list of the most historic landmarks in every state: