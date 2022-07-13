This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Maryland
By Jason Hall
July 13, 2022
Photo: Stone RF
Fort McHenry is being credited as the most historic landmark in Maryland.
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic landmark in each state, which included the location where Francis Scott Key was inspired to write the Star Spangled Banner as the top choice for Maryland.
"The Baltimore fort played a major role in defending America from the British during the War of 1812," Reader's Digest's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "Visit the historic cannons overlooking the harbor, watch a flag-changing ceremony, or see the “bombs bursting” (aka the fireworks) at night. Find out 20 reasons the American flag is even cooler than you thought. "
Here's Reader's Digest's full list of the most historic landmarks in every state:
- Alabama- Ivy Green
- Alaska- Baranof Castle
- Arizona- Lowell Observatory
- Arkansas- Central High School
- California- Alcatraz Island
- Colorado- Mesa Verde National Park
- Connecticut- The Charles W. Morgan
- Delaware- Old Swedes Church
- Florida- Venetian Pool
- Georgia- Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site
- Hawaii- Iolani Palace
- Idaho- Cataldo Mission
- Illinois- Abraham Lincoln Home
- Indiana- Soldiers and Sailors Monument
- Iowa- Amana Colonies
- Kansas- Hollenberg Pony Express Station
- Kentucky- Churchill Downs
- Louisiana- Cabildo
- Maine- Wadsworth-Longfellow House
- Maryland- Fort McHenry
- Massachusetts- Plymouth Rock
- Michigan- Fort Mackinac
- Minnesota- Mill City Museum
- Mississippi- Old Mississippi State Capitol
- Missouri- Anheuser-Busch Brewery
- Montana- Butte Historic District
- Nebraska- Arbor Lodge State Historical Park
- Nevada- Hoover Dam
- New Hampshire- Canterbury Shaker Village
- New Jersey- Sandy Hook Lighthouse
- New Mexico- Palace of the Governors
- New York- Ellis Island
- North Carolina- Wright Brothers National Museum
- North Dakota- Fort Union Trading Post
- Ohio- Cincinnati Zoo
- Oklahoma- Honey Springs Battlefield
- Oregon- Fort Rock Cave
- Pennsylvania- Liberty Bell
- Rhode Island- Slater Mill
- South Carolina- Fort Sumter
- South Dakota- Mount Rushmore
- Tennessee- Graceland
- Texas- The Alamo
- Utah- Temple Square
- Vermont- Calvin Coolidge Homestead
- Virginia- Arlington National Cemetery
- Washington- Chinook Point
- West Virginia- The Greenbrier
- Wisconsin- Little White Schoolhouse
- Wyoming- Independence Rock