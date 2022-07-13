What Did Weather Radar Capture In Arizona? Hint: It's Not Rain

By Dani Medina

July 13, 2022

Photo: National Weather Service Phoenix/Twitter @NWSPhoenix

Did you see the Bat-Signal?

Hundreds of bats were caught on a weather radar near Phoenix on Tuesday (July 12) night, leaving Arizona residents baffled. The National Weather Service in Phoenix tweeted a GIF of the radar for the evening, which shows green and yellow "clouds" forming over the Phoenix mountains. Those colorful pockets in the middle of the map are bats leaving their homes.

"We think the bats are sensing some nice bugs within these outflows," NWS Phoenix tweeted.

Monsoon storms bring out bugs, which is a bat's favorite snack, according to 12 News. Meteorologist Jamie Kagol said it's not uncommon for weather radars to pick up non-precipitation events, like bats, birds, insects and smoke particles. There's no way to tell what exactly the "flying objects" are, but weather patterns and animal migration and feeding habits pointed experts to bats in the region.

