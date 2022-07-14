2 Florida Food Trucks Ranked Among The Best In The Nation

Food trucks bring a different kind of experience when it comes to food. These mobile eateries bring a certain style, flavor, and approach to dishes you won't typically see in sit-down restaurants. Sometimes their menus rival traditional dining establishments.

IBISWorld says there are over 35,500 food trucks operating in America as of this year. With so many to taste and check out, LoveFood found the 50 best food trucks in America.

Two entries on the list are based in Florida: Peru Power Food Truck and Yolk White & Associates!

Here's what writers had to say about this Peru Power, which serves the Orlando area:

"The owners of this food truck, Fernando and Caroll Melgarejo, have given traditional Peruvian dishes a modern twist. As well as ceviche (a seafood dish where diced cubes of raw fish marinate in a lemon or lime juice mixture) and Peruvian-style burgers topped with a fried egg and potato sticks, the top order on the menu is Tacos de Jalea, filled with fried yuca (commonly called cassava), fish and calamari, and served with salsa criolla, which is made up of onions, tomatoes and lime juice."