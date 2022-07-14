2 Florida Food Trucks Ranked Among The Best In The Nation
By Zuri Anderson
July 15, 2022
Food trucks bring a different kind of experience when it comes to food. These mobile eateries bring a certain style, flavor, and approach to dishes you won't typically see in sit-down restaurants. Sometimes their menus rival traditional dining establishments.
IBISWorld says there are over 35,500 food trucks operating in America as of this year. With so many to taste and check out, LoveFood found the 50 best food trucks in America.
Two entries on the list are based in Florida: Peru Power Food Truck and Yolk White & Associates!
Here's what writers had to say about this Peru Power, which serves the Orlando area:
"The owners of this food truck, Fernando and Caroll Melgarejo, have given traditional Peruvian dishes a modern twist. As well as ceviche (a seafood dish where diced cubes of raw fish marinate in a lemon or lime juice mixture) and Peruvian-style burgers topped with a fried egg and potato sticks, the top order on the menu is Tacos de Jalea, filled with fried yuca (commonly called cassava), fish and calamari, and served with salsa criolla, which is made up of onions, tomatoes and lime juice."
The website also explained why Tampa-based Yolk White was chosen for the list:
"If you love strong coffee and freshly made egg breakfasts which you can pick up on-the-go, then this popular downtown stop is the place to be. Locals love the quick breakasts on offer, from omelettes such at The Du Jour, packed with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh parsley and Parmesan, to eggs with spinach and tomatoes on Cuban bread and a side of grits (tasty porridge made from dried corn that has been stone-ground)."
Click HERE to see LoveFood's full list of must-try food trucks.